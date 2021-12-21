The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing Another Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Matt Mooney to a 10-day contract.

The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Mooney was currently playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G-League.

He played his college basketball at Texas Tech, and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In 2019-20 he played four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks went 41-31 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

They then started the new season 5-1 in their first six games, but have struggled since their hot start.

They have gone just 8-16 in their last 24 games, and now have a 13-17 record in 30 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball