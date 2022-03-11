Here's What RJ Barrett Said After The Knicks Beat The Mavs

The New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks in Texas by a score of 107-77 on Wednesday evening, and the win was their third straight.

Prior to the winning streak, they had been on a seven-game losing streak, and they are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

After the win on Wednesday, RJ Barrett spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

Barrett had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win, and the Knicks are gaining ground in the standings.

They are now just 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot.

