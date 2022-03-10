Skip to main content
Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks Win Over The Mavericks

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks Win Over The Mavericks

The New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening in Texas.

The New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening in Texas.

The New York Knicks are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, and have now won three-games in a row (all on the road). 

Their latest win came over the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Wednesday night when they beat the Mavs by a score of 107-77. 

The huge win comes on the heels of their last two wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings. 

They are now 28-38 on the season in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed in the conference, which is the final play-in tournament spot. 

Here are some tweets embedded below about Wednesday's game. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17862656_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks Win Over The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar16 seconds ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Watch RJ Barrett's Incredible Layup In Knicks-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17701372_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17862139_168388303_lowres
News

Eric Gordon's Move On LeBron James Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17387781_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Long Injury Report For Trail Blazers Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago