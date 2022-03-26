Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Heat

The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat in Florida on Friday evening by a score of 111-103, and after the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.

A clip of what the 2021 NBA Coach of The Year said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

The Knicks improved to 32-42 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, but still 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

