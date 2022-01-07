Watch RJ Barrett's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Celtics

Skip to main content
Watch The Knicks Buzzer Beater To Beat The Celtics That's Gone Viral

The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening.

The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday night 108-105.    

They won the game on a buzzer beater by RJ Barrett, and the clip of his game-winning shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

The game had been tied 105-105, and Barrett hit a three-pointer off of the backboard, while falling down to give the Knicks the walk-off win.  

The clip that is shared from Bleacher Report already has over 600,000 views.

With the win, the Knicks advanced to 19-20 on the season in 39 games, and are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Meanwhile, the Celtics fell to 18-21 on the year.

