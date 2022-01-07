Watch RJ Barrett's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Celtics

The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday night 108-105.

They won the game on a buzzer beater by RJ Barrett, and the clip of his game-winning shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The game had been tied 105-105, and Barrett hit a three-pointer off of the backboard, while falling down to give the Knicks the walk-off win.

The clip that is shared from Bleacher Report already has over 305,000 views in just a couple of hours.

With the win, the Knicks advanced to 19-20 on the season in 39 games, and are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fell to 18-21 on the year.

