Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon.  

The win ended their three-game losing streak, and improved them to 23-24 on the season.   

Julius Randle had a stellar game with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. 

After the game, the All-Star forward spoke to reporters and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

"We obviously didn't like how we played those earlier games at home," Randle said postgame. "Played well today, and we are excited to go on the road, and just start building some momentum."  

The Knicks are 12-14 in 26 games at home this season, while last season they were 25-11 in 36 games at home.   

