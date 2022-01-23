Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers
The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday afternoon in New York City to end their three-game losing streak.
They are now 23-24 on the season in 47 games, and they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and two clips of him speaking can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.
"Julius was terrific," Thibodeau said of Julius Randle who scored 24 points. "Not looking backwards, just looking ahead. Think about the next play, think about we have to do, just be aggressive, attack the rim and then go from there."
The Clippers fell to 23-25 in 48 games with the loss, and they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
