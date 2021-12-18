Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Big News Announced About The Status Of Miles McBride For Knicks-Celtics Game
    Publish date:

    Big News Announced About The Status Of Miles McBride For Knicks-Celtics Game

    The New York Knicks have announced that Miles McBride has entered health and safety protocols, and is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks have announced that Miles McBride has entered health and safety protocols, and is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics.

    The New York Knicks are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without Miles McBride. 

    The rookie guard has entered health and safety protocols, and he has been ruled out for the game (see announcement from the Knicks embedded in a tweet below).  

    The Knicks are coming off of a 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets in Texas on Thursday evening, and McBride had 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists in the game. 

    However, the team is just 3-7 in their last ten games, and are 13-16 on the season after starting out 5-1. 

    The Knicks made the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and there was big expectations for them to continue their success this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17371131_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News Announced About The Status Of Miles McBride For Knicks-Celtics Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Have Signed A New Player

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_13889951_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce The Signings Of Two Veterans

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Huge News About Kevin Durant

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16005575_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Massive News About Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15801173_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing James Ennis

    8 hours ago