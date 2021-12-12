Publish date:
Huge News Announced About RJ Barrett Before Bucks-Knicks Game
The New York Knicks have announced that RJ Barrett has been ruled out for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is in health and safety protocols.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
The Knicks have announced that RJ Barrett has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
The announcement from the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their PR team's Twitter account.
Coming into the game, the Knicks are 12-14 on the season, and would not be a playoff team if the playoffs began on Sunday.
After being the fourth seed in the east last year with a 41-31 record, their start to the new season is disappointing.
The Bucks come into the game with a 17-10 record on the year.
