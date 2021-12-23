Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    The New York Knicks Have Announced That They Signed An NBA Veteran
    On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Danuel House to a 10-day contract. House has played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
    The New York Knicks have announced that they have signed NBA veteran Danuel House to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    House has played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets over the last five seasons. 

    In 2019 he shot nearly 42% from the three-point range for a Rockets team that went 53-29. 

    He also averaged career-high 10.5 points per game the next season. 

    Right now, the Knicks have been struggling. 

    They went 41-31 last season, and then got off to a 5-1 start in their first six games this season. 

    However, they are now 14-17 in 31 games, and have gone just 9-16 in their last 25 games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

    They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, which is out of the playoff picture.  

