    December 18, 2021
    The New York Knicks Have Signed A New Player
    The New York Knicks have announced that they have signed Tyler Hall to a 10-day contract.
    On Saturday the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Tyler Hall to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

    Hall had been playing for the Westchester Knicks (their G-League team), and was averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. 

    The 24-year-old played college basketball at Montana State, and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.  

    As for the Knicks, they began their season 5-1 in the first six games, and have fallen off of a cliff since then. 

    They are 13-16 on the season, and are 8-15 in their last 23 games, and just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

    On Saturday evening they will play the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts. 

