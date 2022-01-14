The New York Knicks Have Announced Their Big Trade
On Thursday, the New York Knicks officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them Cam Reddish.
On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced the trade that they have made with the Atlanta Hawks, and the announcement can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.
The Knicks acquired Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a second-round pick, while they sent the Hawks; Kevin Knox and a first-round pick that the team acquired from the Charlotte Hornets.
The biggest part of the trade is obviously Reddish, who is a former Duke star and was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He is a 22-year-old forward who has loads of potential, and will definitely fit into a team that has a defensive-minded head coach in Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks are currently 21-21 on the season in 42 games played.
