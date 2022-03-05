Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Suns

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game as one of the coldest teams in the NBA.

They are on a six-game losing streak, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

On the year, they are 25-37 in the 62 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the conference with a 41-31 record, which gave them home-court advantage in the postseason.

