Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

The New York Knicks are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game on a three-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks (all on the road).

Prior to the wining streak, they had lost seven straight games.

In their last three games, they are just 3-7.

Currently, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-38 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

