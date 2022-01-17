Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.  

The Knicks come into the game as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.  

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. 

Last season, they were the fourth seed in the east, but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks in five games.  

As for the Hornets, they are 23-20 in 43 games on the year, and they are currently the seventh seed in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17334730_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Sunday

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17333869_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Final Injury Report For Game With Cavs

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Monday's Game With Cavs

56 minutes ago
USATSI_15966324_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game

58 minutes ago
USATSI_17484692_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

1 hour ago
USATSI_17167962_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Monday's Game With Hawks

1 hour ago
USATSI_17295273_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Draymond Green Injury Update

1 hour ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17322397_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game

1 hour ago