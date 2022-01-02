Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The New York Knicks are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game after losing to the Thunder in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Friday.

After starting out the season 5-1 in their first six games, they have struggled, and gone just 12-18 in their last 30 games.

One of the bright spots for them on the season has been their road record.

They have played 18 games on the road (Sunday will be the 19th), and are a very respectable 10-8 in those games.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the game 15-17.

Related stories on NBA basketball