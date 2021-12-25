Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks On Christmas
    Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks On Christmas

    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for the Christmas Day game against the Atlanta Hawks.
    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for the Christmas Day game against the Atlanta Hawks.

    The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York city on Christmas Day.  

    For the game, the Knicks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

    The Knicks come into the game with a 14-18 record in 32 games this season. 

    They had gone 41-31 last year, and then started out the season this year 5-1 in six games. 

    Yet, in their last 26 games they have gone just 9-17.  

    The Hawks come into the game with a 15-16 record after beating the Philadelphia 76ers in their last matchup in Pennsylvania on Thursday. 

    The game is also rematch of last year's first round series of the playoffs (which the Hawks won in five games). 

