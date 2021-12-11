Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors
    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Toronto Raptors.
    The New York Knicks are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

    Coming into the game, the Knicks are just 7-12 in their last 19 games after starting out the season 5-1. 

    They are under .500 on the season at 12-13 and if the playoffs began today they would not be in the picture.  

    The Raptors are right behind the Knicks in the standings with an 11-13 record in their first 24 games. 

    Last season, the Raptors did not make the playoffs or the play-in tournament, while the Knicks went to the postseason for the first time since 2013.  

    New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors

