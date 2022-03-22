Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks came into the game with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are five games back of the Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, the Knicks are running out of time to make a run.

The two teams played in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and the Hawks won the series in just five games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball