Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in New York City on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Hawks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Knicks came into the game with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are five games back of the Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

Therefore, the Knicks are running out of time to make a run. 

The two teams played in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and the Hawks won the series in just five games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago