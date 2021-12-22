Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Pistons
    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
    The New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

    The full lineup for the Knicks against the Pistons can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    They will start Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel.   

    Coming into the game the Knicks are 13-17 in 30 games this season, and after starting out the season 5-1, they have gone 8-16 in their last 24 games. 

    As for the Pistons, they are just 4-25 this season, which is the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and they are clearly in rebuilding mode. 

    The Pistons missed the postseason last season, and the Knicks made the first round of the playoffs. 

