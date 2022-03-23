Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The New York Knicks are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Knicks against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the game after losing to the Atlanta Hawks the night before, and they are likely going to miss the postseason.
They are 30-42 in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Last season, they had a very impressive season going 41-31, and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
