Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The New York Knicks are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in two consecutive nights in California.

Prior to those two big wins, they had lost seven straight games and been one of the coldest teams in the NBA.

They are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-38 record in the 65 games that they've played.

