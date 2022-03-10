Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.
The New York Knicks are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the game on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in two consecutive nights in California.
Prior to those two big wins, they had lost seven straight games and been one of the coldest teams in the NBA.
They are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-38 record in the 65 games that they've played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.