Massive News About The New York Knicks On Thursday Night
The New York Knicks have officially been eliminated from 2021-22 NBA Playoff contention. They will have no chance of catching the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The New York Knicks had an exciting season in 2020-21 that saw them make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, and they had an All-Star (Julius Randle) and Coach of The Year (Tom Thibodeau).
However, things have not been as pretty this season, and they are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-43 record in the 77 games that they have played.
On Thursday evening, they were officially eliminated from 2021-22 postseason contention (see tweet below from SNY's Knicks Videos).
They will have no chance of catching the Atlanta Hawks, who are the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.
The season was a total let down after last year, but they still have a young roster with loads of potential.
