The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a trade that sends Cam Reddish to the Knicks.

The Knicks will also acquire Solomon Hill and a second-round pick, and they will send the Hawks a 2022 first-round pick (via Charlotte and is protected) and Kevin Knox.

Ironically, the two teams faced off in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the Hawks won the series in five games.

In addition, the Knicks and Hawks will both play their next game against each other in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

