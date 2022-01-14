Skip to main content
The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Big Trade

The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Big Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks that has landed them Cam Reddish.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks that has landed them Cam Reddish.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a trade that sends Cam Reddish to the Knicks.     

The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below. 

The Knicks will also acquire Solomon Hill and a second-round pick, and they will send the Hawks a 2022 first-round pick (via Charlotte and is protected) and Kevin Knox.   

The full details of what's going where can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

Ironically, the two teams faced off in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the Hawks won the series in five games.  

In addition, the Knicks and Hawks will both play their next game against each other in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15580452_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Trade

29 seconds ago
USATSI_17437313_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

1 minute ago
USATSI_17426045_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A New Player

16 minutes ago
USATSI_16987977_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Warriors

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

26 minutes ago
USATSI_16222664_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_16124224_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Bucks Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

42 minutes ago