The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks made a multi-player trade on Friday, and they also waived Ryan Arcidiacono.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced a trade with the Atlanta Hawks that landed them Cam Reddish and second-round pick. 

They sent the Hawks Kevin Knox and a first-round pick. 

Silemtationsely, they also waived guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

The announcement of the trade, and waiving Arcidiacono can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR. 

After playing the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bulls, Arcidiacono signed with the Knicks recently, but never appeared in a game.   

On the season, the Knicks are 21-21 in 42 games, and they are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Their record is not terrible, but is still disappointing due to the 41-31 season they had last year that got them the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

