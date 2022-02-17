Watch Stephen A. Smith's Epic Rant About The New York Knicks

Skip to main content
Watch Stephen A. Smith's Viral Rant About The Knicks

The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant about his favorite team.

The New York Knicks have been a mess this season. 

After going 41-31 last season, and making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, they are in danger of missing the playoffs this season. 

Their latest loss came on Wednesday night when they blew a 28-point lead and lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-106 at home.

They are now 25-34 on the season, on a three-game losing streak and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is well known for being a long-time fan of the team, and on NBA Countdown he had an epic rant on Wednesday evening. 

The clip of Smith can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The Knicks are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

