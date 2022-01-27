Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About Cam Reddish

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday evening.

The New York Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday evening.

The New York Knicks lost to the Miami Heat 110-96 in Florida on Wednesday evening, and the loss dropped them to 23-26 in 49 games this season. 

With the Knicks losing in the fourth quarter, Tom Thibodeau put Cam Reddish into the game, and the former Duke star have six points, two rebounds and one block in ten minutes of action. 

The Knicks traded for Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the month, but he has played sparingly in his first few games with his new team. 

A clip of Thibodeau speaking about Reddish after the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Knicks Videos. 

"At that point we're in a pretty big hole, we're down 30," Thibodeau said. "Just to get him some playing time, to get out there with that group, was good to get some minutes for him."

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About Cam Reddish

1 minute ago
USATSI_17527348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17569688_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Status For Timberwolves-Warriors Game

53 minutes ago
USATSI_17554779_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

1 hour ago
USATSI_17570340_168388303_lowres
News

Watch DeMarcus Cousins Get Ejected In Nuggets-Nets Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17565153_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

1 hour ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Viral Photo Of What Klay Thompson Wore After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

1 hour ago
USATSI_17553270_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Said After The Wizards Blew A 35-Point Lead

1 hour ago