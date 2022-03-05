Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Suns

The New York Knicks lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Friday night by a score of 115-114.

The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-38 in the 63 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall, and have lost seven straight games.

After the loss, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

The Knicks went 41-31 last season, which gave them the fourth seed in the east.

However, they are in serious jeopardy of missing out on the playoffs this year.

