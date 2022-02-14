Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Trail Blazers
The New York Knicks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 112-103 in Oregon on Saturday, and after the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.
A clip of the 2021 Head Coach of The Year speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.
The Knicks had a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but lost the final period 35-11.
They are now just 2-8 in their last ten games, and currently 25-32 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
After making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the east last year, they came into the season with very high expectations.
So far, they have come up very short in those expectations, and are on the verge of missing the postseason.
