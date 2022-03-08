Here's What Twitter Said About Julius Randle's Big Night

The New York Knicks picked up their second straight win on Monday night when they beat the Sacramento Kings in California by a score of 131-115.

The night before they had snapped a 7-game losing streak when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

Julius Randle went off for a career-high 46 points in the win over the Kings, and the Knicks improved to 27-38 in the 65 games that they have played so far this season.

Prior to the two wins, the Knicks had been one of the coldest teams in all of the NBA, and they are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

With 17 games remaining in their season, they remain 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

On Twitter a lot of people were talking about Randle's big night, and some of those posts can be seen below.

