The Pistons And Nuggets Have Announced A Fascinating Trade
The Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets have announced a trade that sent Bol Bol to the Pistons.
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets both announced a trade, and the announcement from the teams can be seen embedded below.
The Pistons sent Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick to Denver, and they received Bol Bol in return.
The addition of Bol Bol for the Pistons is an interesting one, because the Pistons are 9-30 on the season, which is the worst record in the NBA and they are in a complete rebuilding mode.
Bol Bol was a second-round pick in 2019 (44th overall), but at one point he was seen as a player who could been a star.
He is worth a shot for the Pistons, while the Nuggets are more of a contender.
They are 20-18 on the season in 38 games, and the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
