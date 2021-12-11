Will Barton's Status For Nuggets-Spurs Game

The Denver Nuggets are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Will Barton has been listed as questionable for the game with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are off to a disappointing start to the season with a 12-13 record in their first 25 games and have had many players in and out of their lineup all season long.

As for the Spurs, they are no longer the dynasty they used to be, and are in a complete rebuilding mode at 9-15 in their first 24 games of the season.

The Nuggets were expected to be a contender for the NBA Finals, but no one is expecting the Spurs to make the playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball