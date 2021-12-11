Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Will Barton's Status For Nuggets-Spurs Game
    Publish date:

    Will Barton's Status For Nuggets-Spurs Game

    Will Barton is listed as questionable for the game between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.
    Author:

    Will Barton is listed as questionable for the game between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

    The Denver Nuggets are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs, and for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

    Will Barton has been listed as questionable for the game with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

    The Nuggets are off to a disappointing start to the season with a 12-13 record in their first 25 games and have had many players in and out of their lineup all season long. 

    As for the Spurs, they are no longer the dynasty they used to be, and are in a complete rebuilding mode at 9-15 in their first 24 games of the season. 

    The Nuggets were expected to be a contender for the NBA Finals, but no one is expecting the Spurs to make the playoffs.   

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17307440_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Will Barton's Status For Nuggets-Spurs Game

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_17333869_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Talk Smack To A Fan During The Nets Win Over The Hawks

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_16186618_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Porter Jr. And Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134481_168388303_lowres
    News

    Huge News Announced About Kyle Kuzma Before Jazz-Wizards Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17256694_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Alex Caruso's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12842113_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17334730_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Two Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Hawks

    1 hour ago