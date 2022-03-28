Magic And Cavs' Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups.

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are the last placed 15th seed in the conference. 

