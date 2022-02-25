Houston Rockets And Orlando Magic's Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are both playing their first game back from the All-Star break on Friday night in Florida.
For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, and the full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The two teams both come into the game as the lowest seed in their respective conference.
The Rockets are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-43 record in the 58 games that they have played so far.
Meanwhile, the Magic are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-47 record in the 60 games that they have played.
