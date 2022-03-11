Magic And Timberwolves Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.     

The full lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Magic can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Timberwolves come into the game on fire as they have won six straight games, and are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.  

They are 38-29 on the season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.  

As for the Magic, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-50 record. 

