Magic And Suns Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are facing off in Arizona on Saturday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

As for the Suns, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams come into the game in opposite places in the standings.

The Magic are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference at 13-44 in 57 games.

As for the Suns, they are the top seed in the Western Conference and have the best record in the NBA at 45-10 in 55 games.

They have a 4.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors, who are the next closest team in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball