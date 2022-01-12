Magic And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Orlando Magic in D.C. on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the full starting lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Magic come into the game with the worst record in the NBA at 7-34 in 41 games played on the season.

As for the Wizards, they started out the season on fire, but have totally cooled down since the fantastic start.

They are still a respectable 21-20 in 41 games played, and currently sit as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

