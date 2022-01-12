Skip to main content
Magic And Wizards Starting Lineups

The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game in D.C.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Orlando Magic in D.C. on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The Magic come into the game with the worst record in the NBA at 7-34 in 41 games played on the season. 

As for the Wizards, they started out the season on fire, but have totally cooled down since the fantastic start. 

They are still a respectable 21-20 in 41 games played, and currently sit as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

