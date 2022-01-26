Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Clippers
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Florida on Wednesday evening.
The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in Florida on Wednesday night, and for the game the Magic have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Magic against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Magic are the worst team in the NBA this season with a 9-39 record in 48 games, and are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have played 20 games in Orlando this season, and are just 3-17 in those games.
In their last ten games they are 2-8.
As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 24-25 record in 49 games, and are the ninth seed in the Western Conference so far this season.
