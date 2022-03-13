Magic's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full injury report for the Magic against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-50 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in a complete rebuilding mode with a roster filled with young players.

One of their young players is Markelle Fultz, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

