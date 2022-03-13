Skip to main content
Magic's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

Magic's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.      

The full injury report for the Magic against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-50 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are in a complete rebuilding mode with a roster filled with young players. 

One of their young players is Markelle Fultz, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17553414_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_10105954_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_16377319
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The Warriors

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17847033_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Status For Rockets-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17819731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies' Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Said About Kevin Durant's Incredible Game

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving Walking Into Nets-Knicks Game As A Fan

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago