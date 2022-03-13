Magic's Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.
The full injury report for the Magic against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-50 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are in a complete rebuilding mode with a roster filled with young players.
One of their young players is Markelle Fultz, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.