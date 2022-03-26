Skip to main content
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Kings

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Kings

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings.

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Magic against the Kings can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Magic come into the night as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 20-54 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16008479_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings And Magic's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17829862_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17961878_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against Spurs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Steph Curry's Injury

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_13812945_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Heat's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17961875_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_9884233_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Status For Nets Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago