Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Florida on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Magic against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Magic come into the contest as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-57 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball