Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Orlando Magic are at home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Florida on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full starting lineup for the Magic against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full injury report for the team can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Bol Bol, Jonathan Issac and Jalen Suggs have all been ruled out for Sunday's contest.

The two teams have both struggled this season, and will both not be in the playoffs.

The Magic are the 15th seed in the east at 18-53.

In addition, the Thunder are the 14th seed in the west at 20-50.

