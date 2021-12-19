Publish date:
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Nets
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Orlando Magic are in Brooklyn, New York, to play the Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Magic are one of the worst teams in the entire NBA with a 5-25 record.
They have an abundance of intriguing young players, but are clearly in a rebuilding mode after trading both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic last season.
As for the Nets, they are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record in their first 29 games of the season.
However, they will be without many key players for this game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.