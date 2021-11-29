Cole Anthony And Mo Bamba's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game
The Orlando Magic are in Philadelphia to play against the 76ers on Monday evening, and for the game could be without two of their best players.
Cole Anthony has already been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, Mo Bamba has been listed as questionable with a back injury, and his status can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Magic come into the game with 4-17 record in their first 21 games, and are clearly in rebuilding mode.
As for the 76ers, they are 10-10 in their first 20 games of the season, and while they have been seen as a contender the last few seasons, they have been missing key players all season.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here.
