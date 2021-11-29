Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Cole Anthony And Mo Bamba's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game
    The Orlando Magic have ruled out Cole Anthony, and listed Mo Bamba as questionable for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
    The Orlando Magic are in Philadelphia to play against the 76ers on Monday evening, and for the game could be without two of their best players. 

    Cole Anthony has already been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Meanwhile, Mo Bamba has been listed as questionable with a back injury, and his status can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Magic come into the game with 4-17 record in their first 21 games, and are clearly in rebuilding mode. 

    As for the 76ers, they are 10-10 in their first 20 games of the season, and while they have been seen as a contender the last few seasons, they have been missing key players all season. 

    More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here. 

    DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list.
    The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. 

