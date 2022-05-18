Skip to main content

Here's Who Will Have The 1st Overall Pick In The 2022 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft lottery, and they will have the first overall pick in the draft. The lottery took place as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics were beginning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night just as Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics was beginning. 

The Orlando Magic have officially won the lottery, so they will have the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this summer. 

They finished their season as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record.  

The first overall pick will be added to a young roster that features players such as Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. 

They had been a mediocre team for several seasons, but during the 2021 season they traded away veterans Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic to officially begin their rebuild. 

The plan appears to be going accordingly, because the first overall pick is always extremely coveted, and some of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA were the top pick. 

The last time they drafted first overall (1992), they drafted NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16478284_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who Will Have The 1st Overall Pick In The 2022 NBA Draft

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18289639_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Order: Full Results and Order

By Brett Siegel15 minutes ago
USATSI_16062870_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Who The Public Is Betting On In Game 1

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17673173_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Initial Injury Report For Game 1 Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Intriguing Tweet On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18123336_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18107103_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 1 Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago