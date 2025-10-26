The Past Impact of Hornets Missing NBA Star Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller left the Charlotte Hornets’ Saturday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers with a mysterious shoulder injury.
It wasn’t clear what exactly happened to Miller, but the veteran forward suddenly left the game and was eventually ruled out. After the matchup, Charlotte head coach Charles Lee addressed the setback, downplaying the severity of it initially.
“I look forward to just meeting up with the performance staff and finding out more,” Charles Lee told reporters. “I think it was just shoulder soreness, and he’ll be evaluated.”
The Hornets have a quick turnaround, as Saturday’s game was the start of a back-to-back set. The two-game stretch concludes on Sunday night in Washington, when the Hornets face the Wizards for the first time this year.
The Impact of Miller’s Absence in Charlotte
While the severity of Miller’s setback still hasn’t been revealed, his playing status against the Wizards is determined. The veteran forward has been ruled out for Saturday night’s game.
Throughout Miller’s career, he has missed 63 games for the Hornets. To see his impact, look no further than the record without him. The Hornets have won just 14 games in Miller’s absence. Last season, Miller dealt with injury concerns, which kept him off the court for more than half a season.
Without Miller last year, the Hornets achieved a record of 11-44.
The Hornets have been one of the Eastern Conference’s rebuilding squad. This season, they are attempting to take the next step to get the young core of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball more experience, taking their games beyond the regular season.
Last year, the Hornets finished the year with a 19-63 record, placing 14th in the Eastern Conference. In the 27 games that Miller was able to play, he shot 40 percent from the field, scoring 21 points per game. He also came down with 4.9 rebounds, dishing out 3.6 assists, and snatching 1.1 steals.
The Hornets opened up their 2025-2026 season with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. In 30 minutes of action, Miller made 42 percent of his shots, scoring 25 points. He also racked up seven assists, one steal, and one block.
The Wizards are currently on a five-game win streak against Charlotte. The absence of Miller certainly doesn’t do the Hornets any favors, as they are hoping to make a play at the Play-In this season.
