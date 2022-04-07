Pelicans And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups
The Pelicans and Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.
The New Orleans Pelicans are facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers in Louisiana on Thursday, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for both squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans (35-44) have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Trail Blazers (27-52) have been eliminated from contention for the 202 2NBA Playoffs.
