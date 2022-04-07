Skip to main content
Pelicans And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

Pelicans And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

The Pelicans and Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The Pelicans and Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.

The New Orleans Pelicans are facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers in Louisiana on Thursday, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for both squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans (35-44) have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Trail Blazers (27-52) have been eliminated from contention for the 202 2NBA Playoffs. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar46 seconds ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Trail Blazers Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16987776_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16986466_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17925353_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet Before The Grizzlies Play The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_15867925_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17863399_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago