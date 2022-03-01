Skip to main content

Pelicans Reportedly Signing Former Nets And Bulls Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are signing Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract. He has played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

Johnson played for the Chicago Bulls and Washing Wizards this season, and is averaging 1.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. 

He has also played for the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets during his four-year NBA career.  

The Pelicans are 25-36 in the 61 games that they have played this season, and they are currently on a two-game winning streak. 

In their last ten games they have gone 6-4, and appear to be on an upward trajectory after trading for C.J. McCollum earlier this month. 

Zion Williamson has still yet to play in a game so far this season. 

