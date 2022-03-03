Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks-76ers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 123-108 on Wednesday night, which was the second time the 76ers beat the Knicks this week.

The two teams squared off in New York City on Sunday afternoon, and the 76ers won by a score of 125-109.

After their win on Wednesday, the 76ers improved to 38-23 in 61 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Knicks, the loss dropped them to 25-37 in 62 games, which has them sitting as the 12th seed in the east.

The Knicks were one of the best teams in the entire NBA during last year's regular season when they had a 41-31 record, and finished the year off as the fourth seed.

This season they have been a major disappointment, and they are in jeopardy of missing the postseason.

Some of what people on Twitter are saying about Wednesday's game can be seen in the tweets embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball